Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 395251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

