Keybank National Association OH Has $407,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $202.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.