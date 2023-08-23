SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

SentinelOne Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.31. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,931 shares of company stock worth $6,655,493. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 11.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 664.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 548,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 476,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 94.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

