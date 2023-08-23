Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of MUR opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

