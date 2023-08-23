Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,883,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,608,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 423,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

