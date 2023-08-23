Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WPM opened at GBX 3,320 ($42.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,113.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,399.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,621.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,540 ($32.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,205.67 ($53.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.96) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

