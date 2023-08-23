Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

