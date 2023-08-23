6,030 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

