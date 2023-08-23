Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $275.48 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.71 and a 200-day moving average of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

