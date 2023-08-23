Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $651,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,484 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,129 shares of company stock worth $26,935,620 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.95) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.