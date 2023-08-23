Atria Investments Inc Acquires 979 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

