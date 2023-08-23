Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.10.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.