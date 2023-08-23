Atria Investments Inc Buys 10,619 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,444,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.79.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

