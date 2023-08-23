PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PPL were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,642,000 after buying an additional 373,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PPL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after buying an additional 129,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,315,000 after buying an additional 2,386,004 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

