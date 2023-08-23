Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,078 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Paychex were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

Paychex stock opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

