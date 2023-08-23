Atria Investments Inc Acquires 346 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,872.04 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,007.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,870.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.