Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $39,091,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,822,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,070,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 156,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,574 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

BDC opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

