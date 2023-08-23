Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $487.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

