Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.
NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.41. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,440,000 after purchasing an additional 703,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
