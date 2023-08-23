Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.41. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,440,000 after purchasing an additional 703,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.