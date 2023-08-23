Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.70 EPS.

KSS stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 3,825,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

