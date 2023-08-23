Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Mativ has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Stories

