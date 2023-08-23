Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 298,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

