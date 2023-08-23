Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 28,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
Shares of BEN opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
