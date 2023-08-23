Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $596,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 16.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $310.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.82 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.07.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

