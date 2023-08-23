Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $596,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 16.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
Ferrari Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $310.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.82 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
