Bank of America Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Neutral

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 24.1 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,034 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

