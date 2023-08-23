Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Conagra Brands traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 999766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

CAG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after buying an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

