DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$12.30 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 24.1 %

Shares of DKS opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

