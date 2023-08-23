Citigroup Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $182.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $181.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.79% from the company’s current price.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Baidu

Baidu Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Baidu by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after buying an additional 251,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.