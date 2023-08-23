Loop Capital Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,311,056 shares of company stock worth $41,594,387. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

