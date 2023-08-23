Oppenheimer Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $145.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

DKS stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

