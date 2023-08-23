BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,359 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 91.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 386,438 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

