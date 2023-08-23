DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $115.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.30.

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

