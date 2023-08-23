Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 3.4%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 346,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,330,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $134,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

