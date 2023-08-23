Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $178.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,121. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.