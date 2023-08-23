Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.