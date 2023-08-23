Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 56.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $237,859,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington's revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.18.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

