Ascent Group LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 71,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 151,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

