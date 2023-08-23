Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HQY opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

