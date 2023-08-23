United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 52,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in United States Steel by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

