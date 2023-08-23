L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $180.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.