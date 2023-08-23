L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $180.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
