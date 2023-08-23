LPL Financial LLC Has $24.56 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

HUM stock opened at $484.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.45 and a 200-day moving average of $490.36.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

