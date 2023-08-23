Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,947 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.