MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,966 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in General Motors by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,562,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,991,000 after purchasing an additional 430,135 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,179,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

