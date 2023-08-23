Cabot Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Cabot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Cabot Trading Up 0.4 %

CBT opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cabot by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

