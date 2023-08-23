Credit Suisse AG Sells 263 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $500.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.