Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1471 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

GLPEY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

