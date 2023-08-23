Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

