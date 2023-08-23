Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

