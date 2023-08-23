Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,329 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

