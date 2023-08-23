LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,944 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Block worth $24,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,513 shares of company stock worth $2,167,035 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Block

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.